W. Barry Girling Sells 26,500 Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Stock

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director W. Barry Girling sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total transaction of C$19,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 488,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,605.

W. Barry Girling also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 16th, W. Barry Girling sold 15,000 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00.

CVE:SVE opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 43.76 and a quick ratio of 43.36. The firm has a market cap of C$139.56 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. Silver One Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.94.

About Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

