W. Barry Girling Sells 26,500 Shares of Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Stock

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director W. Barry Girling sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total transaction of C$19,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 488,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$356,605.

W. Barry Girling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, W. Barry Girling sold 15,000 shares of Silver One Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00.

CVE:SVE opened at C$0.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 43.76 and a quick ratio of 43.36. The firm has a market cap of C$139.56 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. Silver One Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$0.94.

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

