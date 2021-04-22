Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €123.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €125.36 ($147.49).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €127.25 ($149.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a PE ratio of 33.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €118.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €109.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €47.50 ($55.88) and a 12 month high of €132.90 ($156.35).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

