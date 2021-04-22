Wagerr (WGR) Market Cap Hits $25.73 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $25.73 million and approximately $156,790.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wagerr has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023982 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $861.03 or 0.01580184 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,534,288 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

