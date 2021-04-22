Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $262,916,487 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.86. 212,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,199,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $394.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

