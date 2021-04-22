Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.37. 778,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,444. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after buying an additional 3,241,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,381 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,624,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,242,000 after purchasing an additional 598,621 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

