Wedbush Raises Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $245.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $236.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $303.31.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $269.85 on Monday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.74 and a 200 day moving average of $265.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Biogen by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.