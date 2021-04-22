Wedbush Raises Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $136.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $119.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.31.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.47. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $303,830,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $110,223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $87,507,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after acquiring an additional 268,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $26,916,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

