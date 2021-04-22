Wedbush Weighs in on Webster Financial Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Webster Financial in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.79.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 in the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

