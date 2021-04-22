Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2021 – Tetra Tech had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Tetra Tech is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Tetra Tech had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Tetra Tech is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Tetra Tech stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.78. 3,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,336. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.83 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,034,000 after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,708,000 after purchasing an additional 721,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,897,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 813,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,183,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,051,000 after acquiring an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

