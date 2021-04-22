Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS):

4/20/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

4/13/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

4/9/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

4/7/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

4/3/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

3/24/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

3/8/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/1/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/26/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $38.00 to $54.00.

2/23/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – SeaWorld Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

NYSE:SEAS traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.92. 1,699,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,505. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,882 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $17,745,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $9,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

