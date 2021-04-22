Welbilt Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 28,519 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,320% compared to the typical volume of 2,008 call options.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 564.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WBT shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $18,848,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

