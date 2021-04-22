Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 1,611 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) by 161,100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5,972.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth $297,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.87. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78.

