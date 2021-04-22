Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $104,000 Stock Position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Azure Power Global Limited has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZRE. TheStreet lowered Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

