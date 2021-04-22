Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $77,000 Holdings in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Soliton were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Soliton by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Soliton by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Soliton by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soliton during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOLY. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Soliton from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLY opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. Soliton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $330.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.24.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts predict that Soliton, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

