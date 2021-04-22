Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,004 Shares of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $670,000.

NYSEARCA:IDX opened at $19.05 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Indonesia Index ETF has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71.

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

