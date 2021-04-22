Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,554 Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 293,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 34,302 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 267,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period.

NYSE:PNI opened at $11.68 on Thursday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

