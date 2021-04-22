Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 6,186 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Exagen were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XGN. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exagen by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $193.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 28,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $448,616.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

