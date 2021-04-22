Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $63.00. The stock had a trading volume of 542,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,896,004. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13. The company has a market cap of $256.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

