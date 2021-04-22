Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $11.72 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.4% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.44.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.32. 98,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,706,685. The company has a market cap of $202.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average is $140.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

