Wendell David Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,008. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.