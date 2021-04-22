Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 1,568 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 6,116.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,580. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.