Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $73.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

WABC opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

