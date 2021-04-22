WEX (NYSE:WEX) Lifted to Outperform at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $268.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $235.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered WEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of WEX opened at $224.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in WEX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

