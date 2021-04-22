Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $4,915,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.22. The company had a trading volume of 120,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.64.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

