Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.82 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.80. 78,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.75. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $97.17 and a 52-week high of $240.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.29.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

