Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

