WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.98-3.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $945-997 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $963.56 million.

NYSE WNS opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered WNS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.80.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

