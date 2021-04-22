Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.44.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.98 on Monday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

