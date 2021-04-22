Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $83.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. William Blair started coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,534 shares of company stock worth $7,014,413. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Workiva by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Workiva by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Workiva has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $114.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.16.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $93.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

