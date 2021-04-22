World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will post sales of $153.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.42 million to $161.00 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $163.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $532.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $524.67 million to $541.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $536.20 million, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $540.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $130.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRLD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $222,035.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,559.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $83,493.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,240 shares of company stock worth $2,587,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WRLD traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.14. 23,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,861. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $170.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.58 and a 200 day moving average of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $865.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.79.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

