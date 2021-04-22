Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Trading 9.4% Lower This Week (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.78 or 0.00011299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $379,243.89 and approximately $1,069.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00064708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00283528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.82 or 0.01006374 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00025584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.62 or 0.00671709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,678.79 or 1.01022177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

