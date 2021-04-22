Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Xerox (NYSE:XRX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley lowered Xerox from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cross Research cut Xerox from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

XRX opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 118,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Xerox by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

