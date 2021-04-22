Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cross Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE:XRX opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,207,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 358.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,845,000 after purchasing an additional 628,533 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 521,491 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

