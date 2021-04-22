XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $150.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.17.

XPO stock opened at $133.57 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $58.86 and a 12-month high of $138.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.89, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.61.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,184,000 after acquiring an additional 80,603 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,527,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

