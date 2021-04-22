XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.17.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $133.57 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $58.86 and a 1 year high of $138.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 162.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

