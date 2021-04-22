Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $106.95 Average PT from Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands stock opened at $117.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $118.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.26.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.