Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) to Post $0.58 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) will announce earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings. Apartment Investment and Management posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of AIV stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.55. 5,770,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,682,679. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

In related news, Director Terry Considine bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $582,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the period.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

