Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Announce -$0.75 EPS

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) will report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.82). AVROBIO posted earnings per share of ($0.77) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($3.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of AVRO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. 10,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $472.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AVROBIO by 93.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 810.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

