Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Boot Barn reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The company had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

BOOT traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.84. The company had a trading volume of 344,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,001. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 54,322 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $3,106,131.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,132.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,233 shares of company stock worth $11,365,252 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96,333 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $292,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

