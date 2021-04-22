Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.82 Million

Brokerages expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will report sales of $405.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $374.35 million. Compass Diversified reported sales of $333.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CODI. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,034. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $529,422.88. Insiders sold a total of 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.21. 147,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,788. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

