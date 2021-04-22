Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Post $1.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.37. KB Home posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $7.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 1,041.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KBH traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,935. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. KB Home has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $50.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

