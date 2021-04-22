Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Meritor posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 358,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,426. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Meritor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,813,000 after purchasing an additional 116,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $23,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Meritor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meritor by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 245,148 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

