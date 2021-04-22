Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Smith Micro Software posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMSI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. The company had a trading volume of 352,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,278. The company has a market capitalization of $272.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.