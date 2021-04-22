Zacks: Analysts Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $44.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.11 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $337,900. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $13.34. 50,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,246. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.42 million, a PE ratio of 190.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

