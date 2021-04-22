Zacks: Analysts Expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post $5.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.37 billion and the lowest is $5.13 billion. Cummins reported sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $22.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $22.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.80 billion to $24.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI opened at $263.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.39 and a 200-day moving average of $239.35. Cummins has a 52-week low of $143.32 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

