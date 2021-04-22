Zacks: Analysts Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Post $0.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. ExlService reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.92. The stock had a trading volume of 131,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.67. ExlService has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $221,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,545.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,391 shares of company stock worth $6,312,562. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 379,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,325,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 283.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.