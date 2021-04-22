Zacks: Analysts Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce sales of $115.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.80 million and the highest is $115.96 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $459.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $456.82 million to $462.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $471.91 million, with estimates ranging from $462.42 million to $481.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Independent Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Independent Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Independent Bank by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Independent Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDB traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $79.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.31. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $99.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.16%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

