Zacks: Analysts Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Announce Earnings of $6.53 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Brokerages expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce $6.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.69. Lockheed Martin reported earnings of $6.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $26.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.15 to $26.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $28.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.30 to $28.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.36.

NYSE:LMT traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $382.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.81. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,209,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 46.1% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 12,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit