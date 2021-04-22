Zacks: Analysts Expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Will Announce Earnings of $6.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce $6.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.69. Lockheed Martin reported earnings of $6.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $26.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.15 to $26.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $28.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.30 to $28.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.36.

NYSE:LMT traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $382.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.81. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,209,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terry L. Blaker lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 46.1% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 12,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

