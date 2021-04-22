Zacks: Analysts Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce sales of $116.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.50 million to $122.87 million. Repligen posted sales of $76.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $514.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.63 million to $520.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $603.39 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $636.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.32. The company had a trading volume of 303,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,056. Repligen has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 264.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.75.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Repligen by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Repligen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,904,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

