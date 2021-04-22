Zacks: Analysts Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. Wedbush upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $178.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.00. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

